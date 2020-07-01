Cayuga County Legislator resigns as committee chair after controversial letter

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Legislator Andy Dennison has resigned from his position as Chair of the Judicial Public Safety Committee after coming under fire for a letter published in The Auburn Citizen.

The letter to the editor published June 26 titled “Protests have been anything but peaceful” received harsh criticism, with some calling it racist.

The news of Dennison’s resignation and then removal by Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman follows a special session Tuesday night by the Cayuga County Legislature.

The Legislature is legally unable to remove one of its members because it is an elected office. Dennison will continue to serve as a Cayuga County Legislator.

In a statement, McNabb-Coleman remarked, “Legislator Dennison’s statements run counter to the message our community is sending with regard to the Black Lives Matter Movement. We, the Cayuga County Leadership, are committed to bringing forth education and policies to strengthen our cultural competency in order to promote shared dialogue, mutual understanding and greater respect for all. In addition to listening to the messages from concerned residents, the legislature is immediately reviewing our Ethics Board, its related policies, and we are working with Human Resources for ongoing diversity trainings and workshops.”

McNabb-Coleman added that the legislature welcomes input from the community that would further these goals.

The Oversight Committee Chair of the Judicial Public Safety Comittee will be filled by current Vice Chair Hans Pecher.