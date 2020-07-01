Cayuga County Legislature holds special session over controversial letter

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cayuga County legislator is under fire after writing what some have called a racist letter to the editor of the Auburn Public Citizen Newspaper.

In the letter entitled “Protests have been anything but peaceful,” Andrew Dennison called out those taking part in violence across the country while saying defunding the police is not the answer.

“Social justice is not just about words and statements. The most important part of social justice is follow through with action,” said Heidi Nightengale with the Cayuga County Legislature.

A supporter of Dennsion said the following:

“Cayuga County residents would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated, committed and concerned legislator than Andrew Dennison.”

There has been no word on if any action will be taken against Dennison.