CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Cayuga County was arrested by New York State Police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager for the last four years.

60-year-old David Hewitt from Aurora, N.Y. was arrested on Tuesday, March 28 by State Police Investigators along with assistance from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police Investigators found that Hewitt allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old and sexually assaulted that juvenile for the last four years.

Hewitt was charged with the following:

Aggravated Sexual Abuse 1 st Degree (a class B Felony)

Degree (a class B Felony) Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (a class C Felony).

Hewitt was taken to the Cayuga County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday morning, March 29.

State Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Hewitt, to call State Police Investigators at 315-255-2767.