Cayuga County man charged with possession of child pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a Springport man on Monday on charges of receiving child pornography and being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

55-year-old Richard J. Potter, Jr. allegedly used a computer to receive images and videos of child pornography from the internet and stored thousands of digital copies on cell phones. Potter was also found in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun following a previous felony conviction.

Potter is a registered sex offender based on a 2003 state felony conviction relation to the sexual abuse of a minor.

If convicted of receipt of child pornography, Potter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years and maximum of 40 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, along with the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors. The charges Potter is facing are accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc/.