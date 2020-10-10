Cayuga County needs free testing for asymptomatic patients

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Board of Health is asking the New York State Health Department for more free COVID-19 testing sites as the fight against coronavirus continues in Central New York.

According to Cayuga County, there are no free state run COVID-19 testing sites located within the county. In order for residents who are asymptomatic to get a free test, they must travel to a neighboring county.

Cayuga County says tests for asymptomatic people can cost up to $100. Many testing sites are not attempting to bill insurers, and are charging the patient directly, according to Cayuga County.

“Cayuga County residents deserve better by having access to no cost, asymptomatic testing here in Cayuga County, preferably with rapid results,” a spokesperson for the Cayuga County Board of Health said.

The need for asymptomatic testing has increased because new guidelines require visitors in nursing homes to produce a negative test before they visit their loved ones.

The spokesperson said, “We cannot ask residents to choose between paying bills or paying at least $100 dollars for a COVID-19 test in order to provide a negative test result, every 7 days, to visit their family member.”

Testing for patients with symptoms remains free, but Cayuga County is in desperate need of no-cost asymptomatic testing.

