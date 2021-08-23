Cayuga County offering additional vaccine clinics after FDA approval of Pfizer

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the announcement that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the FDA, the Cayuga County Health Department is offering all three vaccines at various clinics for the remaining weeks of August.

The following clinics will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines:

Tuesday, August 24, at the Scipio Fire Department, 3550 NY-34, Scipio Center, NY 13147 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, at Port Byron School, 30 Maple Ave. Port Byron, NY 13140 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, at Cato Meridian Middle School, 2851 Rte. 370, Cato, NY 13033 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be another clinic offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This will be held on Friday, August 27 at the Fingerlakes Mall, located at 1579 Clark St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Children 12-years-old and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 at each clinic.