Cayuga County offering COVID-19 testing in Auburn on Tuesday, June 23

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is offering COVID-19 testing for those who are eligible on Tuesday, June 23.

According to the New York State Health Department anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or was in direct contact with someone who is known to have COVID-19 is eligible to get tested for COVID-19. On top of that, any essential worker or any employee working under phases one, two or three can also get tested for COVID-19. The COVID-19 testing clinic is also open to anyone living in the same house as a worker in phases one, two or three.

Cayuga County’s COVID-19 testing clinic will be open Tuesday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The clinic is at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES located at 1879 West Genesee St. in Auburn.

An appointment is required in order to get tested, and you have until Monday at 4 p.m. to make an appointment.

