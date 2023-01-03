CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County.

This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any household that schedules a lead risk assessment will be entered for a chance to win a HEPA vacuum and other household cleaning products.

To be eligible for a no-cost lead risk assessment you must:

Reside in an older home you rent or own (built before 1978)

Be pregnant or have children under seven years of age residing in the home

Have children under seven years of age visiting your home frequently

“Any home built before 1978, may contain lead-based paint. Cayuga County has many older homes. This means there is a chance your home could be exposing your family to lead through paint, soil or other household sources. Lead is a toxic metal that when disturbed can cause harmful effects, especially in children. In Cayuga County, the most common way children are poisoned by lead is from lead-based paint in older homes,” said Cayuga County Health Department.

During the assessment their staff will test peeling and chipping paint for lead. They will also teach you how to protect yourself and your children from exposure.

You can call to schedule an appointment for your home assessment, 315-253-1560.