Cayuga County offers resources to apply to new federal rental assistance program

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium was extended to August 2021 on Tuesday, and tenants who are struggling will have more time to apply for a new rental assistance program. Cayuga County has offered resources for residents who wish to apply.

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows landlords and tenants to apply for help paying utilities and rent. Mobile home rent and utility payments are also eligible.

You are eligible if:

An individual in your household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant cost, or experienced other financial hardship due to COVID-19.

An individual in your household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Your household has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. Maximal annual incomes for Cayuga County start at $39,850 for a one-person household.

If you qualify:

Your landlord may receive rent arrears payments of up to 12 months and prospective rent payments of up to 3 months. Funds may be used to pay a former landlord.

Your landlord or a public utility company may receive utility arrears payments of up to 12 months.

You may be eligible for certain relocation or displacement expenses.

Cayuga County residents can check here for updates and information about applying for this program through the county. Any New York residents can find information about the state-wide program here.