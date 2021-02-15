Cayuga County planning waitlist for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department says it is working with towns, villages, and the city of Auburn to come up with a waiting list for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

In its daily update of COVID-19 statistics, the health department says starting Tuesday, towns and villages in the county will start collecting information from residents to create a waiting list for when appointments are available for the vaccine.

The department says residents should check with their local government website, Facebook page, or call their local offices to learn more about getting on the waiting list.

The county says Auburn is working on a separate announcement for a wait list.

When the county knows how much vaccine it will receive it will work with the towns to select those on the waiting list for appointments.

This waitlist is for people under the age of 65 with a medical condition that makes them eligible for the vaccine. Those over 65 should rely on a participating pharmacy or the state’s vaccination site at the state fairgrounds.

Here is the entire Cayuga County Health Department document.