Cayuga County police agencies asking public to take survey on police reform

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Cayuga County are looking for your thoughts on police reform. They want to know how they’re doing and where they can improve.

The City of Auburn Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office released an online survey. They’re asking residents to weigh in on a number of topics so they can improve law enforcement services in the county.

The initiative is part of the governor’s executive order which requires police agencies to implement a plan by April that reinvents police strategies and programs.

Click here to take the survey.