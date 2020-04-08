Cayuga County reports 1st death from COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman announced the first death in Cayuga County related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
At a press conference Wednesday, McNabb-Coleman reported a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions passed away from COVID-19. He had been hospitalized since April 1.
McNabb-Coleman offered her condolences to the family affected and said, “Let this be a stark reminder that the virus is real.”
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said the county is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases recently. According to the health director, this is not the time to get comfortable, and people must continue to social distance themselves from one another.
As of Wednesday, there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County.
