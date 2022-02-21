CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Century 21 Post Realty third annual Winter Medallion Scavenger Hunt starts on February 21, 2022. This year’s prize is $5,000 — the largest prize yet. Clues will be released on the Century 21 Post Realty Facebook page the day the hunt starts until March 5, or until the medallion is located.

The event is for people who live in Cayuga County and are over 18. Century 21 Post Realty says it serves as an opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors amidst COVID-19.

The event was created by Todd Post, the founder of Century 21 Post Realty, and is also sponsored by Dominic Giacona Law, Moran, Moran & Dauphin, Jason Miller of Paragon Home Loans, and Ralph Rose of a Smart Choice Home Inspection.

For our third scavenger hunt event, Post Realty has decided to up the stakes from $2,000 to $5,000 thanks to help from our community sponsors. With the effects of COVID-19 still lingering in our community, we know that families need an excuse to get out and enjoy a fun outdoor activity, and the bigger prize is a great incentive! In the past, the scavenger hunt prize has made a big impact on our lucky winner, and we hope to again make a difference in someone’s life right here in our community. Be safe, and happy hunting! Todd Post, founder of Century 21 Post Realty

If you find the medallion, call Todd Post at 315-729-4120.