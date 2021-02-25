Cayuga County seeking public input on police reform draft

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County has released its police reform plans and is looking for the public’s input before submitting them to the state.

The draft can be viewed or downloaded below.

The county says it’s been working with Auburn City officials assessing and reviewing police policies over the past several months.

The mission statement from officials states they’re “continuing with the strategies and objectives that have been employed by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Auburn Police Department, this collaborative community effort seeks to perform a comprehensive review of current law enforcement deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices in order to develop a plan that strives to improve upon them into the future. By utilizing the synergistic “Connecting Bridges” approach, our law enforcement agencies and the people they serve will seek to partner in building mutual trust and respect through understanding of one another while emphasizing the delivery of public safety in a professional, courteous, empathetic, and sensitive way. This will be accomplished if we collectively demand that human dignity for all is the intrinsic goal for the sustained success of these efforts”.

The public comment period will occur for two weeks, ending on March 10. You can leave your comment by clicking here to be linked to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s website. You will need to sign in by creating an account, or continuing as a guest. All comments will be collected and reviewed.

After reviewing comments, the Cayuga County Legislature will hold a special meeting to review the final draft on Thursday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.