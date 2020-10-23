UPDATE: Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said that two deputies and a New York State Trooper went into the home on the 3300 block of Route 90 in the Town of Aurelius to serve a court order and confiscate weapons.
The suspect got upset and fought with the two deputies and the trooper and ended up stabbing one deputy several times.
The sheriff said that law enforcement officers retreated and that the suspect is still barricaded inside of the home as of 9 p.m. on Friday.
Schenck also told NewsChannel 9 that the deputy who was stabbed has been released from the hospital and is doing okay.
People in the surrounding area are being asked to shelter in place.
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck tells NewsChannel 9 that a deputy was injured while responding to a call at a home along the 3300 block of Route 90 in the Town of Aurelius on Friday afternoon.
Schenck would not comment on the extent of the deputy’s injuries. He did say that the suspect is not in custody at this time but has been “contained.”
Deputies remain on the scene and are working with New York State Police, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Navy: ‘Aircrew did not survive’ crash in Alabama neighborhood
- Utica Fire Department, Oneida County to start ‘leaving behind’ Narcan after responding to overdose calls
- Cayuga County Sheriff: Deputy released from hospital, suspect still barricaded inside home
- Despite Democratic roadblocks, Senate moves forward with Trump’s Supreme Court nomination
- ‘I feel fantastic’: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App