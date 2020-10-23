Cayuga County Sheriff: Deputy released from hospital, suspect still barricaded inside home

UPDATE: Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said that two deputies and a New York State Trooper went into the home on the 3300 block of Route 90 in the Town of Aurelius to serve a court order and confiscate weapons.

The suspect got upset and fought with the two deputies and the trooper and ended up stabbing one deputy several times.

The sheriff said that law enforcement officers retreated and that the suspect is still barricaded inside of the home as of 9 p.m. on Friday.

Schenck also told NewsChannel 9 that the deputy who was stabbed has been released from the hospital and is doing okay.

People in the surrounding area are being asked to shelter in place.

Per sheriff:

Deputy has been released from hospital and is doing ok.



People in surrounded area are being asked to shelter in place.



LEOs were serving court order to take away weapons from the man. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/gd5ln1dRhI — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) October 24, 2020

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck tells NewsChannel 9 that a deputy was injured while responding to a call at a home along the 3300 block of Route 90 in the Town of Aurelius on Friday afternoon.

Schenck would not comment on the extent of the deputy’s injuries. He did say that the suspect is not in custody at this time but has been “contained.”

Deputies remain on the scene and are working with New York State Police, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police.