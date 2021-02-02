Cayuga County Sheriff issues travel advisory

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, encouraging motorists to use caution as snowfall continues across the county, especially the southern end of the county.

Roads may be snow-covered, slippery, difficult to discern, and drifting. Please give yourself extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you.

