Cayuga County Sheriff won’t enforce gathering limits at private residences

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent executive order is designed to limit gatherings of people to ten, but the Cayuga County Sheriff said Wednesday that the sheriff’s office will not enforce the executive order at private residences.

Governor Cuomo’s recent executive order is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases around the state are on the rise.

However, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said the sheriff’s office will not enforce the governor’s executive order at private residences.

Sheriff Schenck understands the community needs to work together to defeat COVID-19, but he says enforcing the ten person limit on gatherings at private residences is an invasion of privacy.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Schenck says in part, “To have our law enforcement officers [enforce the governor’s executive order] absent probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, is in direct conflict with the right to privacy that everyone we serve is entitled to. It is also unrealistic to believe that we have the resources and staff to enforce this mandate, even if it was legally warranted.”

Governor Cuomo on Wednesday urged New Yorkers to follow the guidelines in place as he fears New York could see a “tremendous spike” in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving.

