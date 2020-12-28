Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office warning of text messaging scam

(WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a text messaging scam.
According to the sheriff’s office, scammers will send a text message to random cell phone numbers that include a link, hoping that someone will click on it and provide personal information.
Over the past few months, messages have been sent appearing to come from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. The messages ask for personal information that the scammer can use to access the victim’s personal accounts.
In the past few weeks, people living in Cayuga County have been receiving text messages about pending pistol permit applications or current pistol permits. For those receiving these messages that don’t have a permit or a pending application, this message is a scam.
For those that do, they may be tempted to click on the link. Even if you are one of those people, you should delete the message immediately.
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t use text messages to request information for pistol permits or pending applications.
