Cayuga County sheriffs searching for man who broke into laundromat washers

Courtesy: Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department

UNION SPRINGS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video breaking into coin operated washing machines at a laundromat Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the laundromat located at 177 Cayuga St. near the Union Springs High School.

Investigators say the suspect used a power tool to drill into the machine’s coin box. He damaged the washer and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen leaving the laundromat driving a silver Hyundai Tuscon and the vehicle had an aluminum step ladder attached to the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-253-1179.

