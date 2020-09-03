Cayuga County sheriffs searching for man who broke into laundromat washers

UNION SPRINGS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video breaking into coin operated washing machines at a laundromat Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the laundromat located at 177 Cayuga St. near the Union Springs High School.
Investigators say the suspect used a power tool to drill into the machine’s coin box. He damaged the washer and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was seen leaving the laundromat driving a silver Hyundai Tuscon and the vehicle had an aluminum step ladder attached to the roof.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-253-1179.
