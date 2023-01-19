Folded white napkins on table mat, stainless steel knives forks and crystal drinking glasses on black wooden table

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 7th annual Restaurant Week from January 20 through the 28, promoting multiple restaurants.

During Restaurant Week, participants can enjoy 9 days of deals, specials and promotions.

Participating Chamber-Member restaurants will be offering special prix fixe menus, appetizers, drink specials and much more for restaurant-goers.

All patrons of participating restaurants also have an opportunity to take advantage of lots of promotions while supporting their local restaurants during the end of January.

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce thanks its sponsor, Tompkins Community Bank for helping with this event.

The following 13 local restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week 2023:

1833 Kitchen and Bar (Aurora, NY)

During Restaurant Week, 1833 Kitchen and Bar will be offering a four Course Wine Pairing with the order of their four-course Chef’s Tasting Menu, mention “Restaurant Week” when making reservations.

Prison City Pub & Brewery (Auburn, NY)

Prison City Brewery is offering two different deals at their taprooms.

North Street Taproom special $15

Gene’s loaded truck sandwich and a beer ciabatta stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, smoked blue cheese, mozzarella cheese and marinara, grilled on a panini press and served with kettle chips and a house-draft beer!

State Street Taproom special $20

Pick one item from each section

SECTION 1:

Beet and Goat Cheese Stack: Sliced roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, balsamic, arugula and crispy parsnips.

Sliced roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, balsamic, arugula and crispy parsnips. Short rib chill: Stout braised short ribs, black beans, sour cream, local cheddar and scallion.

Stout braised short ribs, black beans, sour cream, local cheddar and scallion. Crispy calamari: banana pepper butter and Bang Bang sauce.

SECTION 2

Brussel Sprouts: Glazed pork belly, crispy Brussels, Thai peanut sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Glazed pork belly, crispy Brussels, Thai peanut sauce, toasted sesame seeds Tater Tot Poutine: House gravy, Yancy’s Fancy cheese curds, scallions

House gravy, Yancy’s Fancy cheese curds, scallions Gastropub Grilled Cheese: Grilled cheese bites- toasted sourdough, fig jam, caramelized onion, brie

SECTION 3

Beer Battered fish sammy: Fried Cod, banana pepper jalapeno remoulade, toasted potato slider roll

Fried Cod, banana pepper jalapeno remoulade, toasted potato slider roll Crispy Fried Chicken: Fried boneless chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, buttermilk biscuit slider

Fried boneless chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, buttermilk biscuit slider Cheeseburger Slider: Rozenkrans Farms burger, Porter beer cheese fondue, whisky glazed bacon, potato slider roll

Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Balloons Restaurant & Steakhouse (Auburn, NY)

Balloons Restaurant & Steakhouse is offering a four-course menu special and family style special.

Price Fixe Menu

$35 • Choose One from Each Course • Dine In

Add $5 for Take Out

First Course Cup of Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms Mornay Crab & Asparagus Soup

Second Course Balloons Famous House Salad with choice of dressing

Third Course NY Strip Steak topped with shrimp scampi, Yukon mashed potatoes and green beans Haddock Au Gratin with cheese sauce, rice pilaf and green beans Chicken & Shrimp served with mushrooms, peas, light cream sauce and penne pasta

Fourth Course Creme Brulee Banana Cream Pie



Family Style Package

Available for Take Out ONLY! Feeds 4 for $55

Chicken Parmigiana served with meatballs, green beans, penne pasta, garlic bread and garden salad. Add Banana or Coconut Cream Pie for only $18!



Call (315) 252-9761 or visit the Balloons website. Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Café 108 (Auburn, NY)

Café 108 is offering a stretch bread pizza that will be $9.25 and an additional 75 cents to add pepperoni.

Call (315) 252-2233 or visit Cafe 108’s website and Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Camerons Bakery (Auburn, NY)

Cameron’s Bakery is participating in Restaurant Week 2023 with a special of $1 OFF a Dozen Donuts!

Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Club (Auburn, NY)

1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Club is participating in Restaurant Week 2023 with bar specials.

Enjoy dinner Friday & Saturday with Bar Specials during Restaurant Week! Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Fargo Bar & Grill (Aurora, NY)

Fargo Bar & Grill is participating in Restaurant Week 2023 with appetizers and a gift card special.

Enjoy 25% off appetizers, one per person, and $10 in “Fargo Bucks” for every $30 purchase and gift card.

Call 315-364-8006 to place an order and mention “Restaurant Week” when your order.

Oak & Vine at Springside Inn (Auburn, NY)

Oak & Vine at Springside Inn is offering a three-course prix fixe menu.

Three Course Prix Fixe Menu $35

(plus tax and gratuity)

First Course Creamy Corn Soup (V) with crab cake or with *GF fried artichoke Shrimp Tempura *GF Pickle ginger, Tamari Soy Fried Spanish Meatball *GF Tomato/Pimento Puree, Goat Cheese. Crispy Fried Calamari *GF Spicy Marinara, Basil

Second Course House Salad Mix baby lettuce, onion, grape tomato, and house vinaigrette Caesar Salad– add $1.50



Third Course Local Coho Salmon *GF Burgundy Glaze, Fried Polenta, Creme Fraiche



Vegetable Napoleon *GF (V)

Grilled seasonal vegetables, rice, with tomato tarragon puree

USDA Prime NY Strip (7oz) *GF

Yukon Gold Potato Puree

Pork tenderloin Wellington

Prosciutto, Mushroom Duxelles, Madeira Glaze, and Roasted Sweet Potato

Chicken Tikka Masala *GF

Basmati Rice, and Toasted Naan.

Slow Braised Veal Shank (Ossobuco)

Saffron Risotto

Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Pavlos’ Restaurant (Auburn, NY)

Palvos’ Restaurant is participating in Restaurant Week 2023 with $2 OFF Daily Lunch Specials

Call (315) 255-9253 to place an order and mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Potters Farm to Fork (Port Byron, NY)

Potters Farm to Fork is celebrating restaurant week with daily specials.

1/20 – Fish Sandwich & Beer – $12

1/21 – Breakfast – $3 off Mimosa Flight – Dinner & Live Music featuring JD Blue Band $5 off Bottles of Wine with purchase of two or more entrees

1/22 – 1/27 – Save $3 off Breakfast 8 AM – 11 AM when you mention Restaurant Week!

1/22 – Breakfast – $3 off Mimosa Flight – Lunch & Dinner $3 off Chicken & Biscuits or Sunday Sauce

1/23 – $10 Burger & Brew

1/24 – Taco Tuesday and $4 Sangria Special

1/25 – Wing & Weck Wednesday – 50 cent wings, Beef on Weck and Beer specials

1/27 – Fish Sandwich & Beer – $12

1/28 – Breakfast – $3 off Mimosa Flight – Dinner & Live Music featuring Tim Forbes $5 off Bottles of Wine with purchase of two or more entrees

Mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Refinery Modern Fare at Hilton Garden Inn (Auburn, NY)

Refinery Modern Fare at Hilton Garden Inn is celebrating Restaurant Week with a dinner special.

Dinner Special

$35 per person / 3 courses

Appetizer:

Choice of Fried Mushrooms with a Cajun Ranch dipping sauce or Side Garden Salad

Entrees:

Veal or Chicken Marsala or Bolognese Lasagna with side garlic bread

Dessert:

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

Call the Refinery to reserve your dinner reservation, 315-515-3162 and mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Roseadah’s Restaurant (Auburn, NY)

Roseadah’s Restaurant is offering daily dinner specials to celebrate Restaurant Week.

Dinner Specials:

Tuesday Free drink with the purchase of a full-priced meal

Wednesday $.50 wings

Thursday 10% off the entire bill

Friday $10 fish and fries

Saturday $4 off your bill



Call (315) 282-7686 to place your order or order online and mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!

Next Chapter Brewpub (Auburn, NY)

Next Chapter Brewpub is offering two specials during restaurant week.

Choose from 2 Specials

(Dine-in or Pickup/Curbside)

Dine-in Option: Pizza or Panini & Drink Combo

Save $3 on any pizza or full-size panini and one drink over $5

Phone Order Option: Pizza or Panini & 4 Pack Combo

(Walk-in pickup or curbside orders only)

Save $4 on any pizza or full-size panini with any house 4 pack

Call (315) 271-2739 and mention “Restaurant Week” when you order!