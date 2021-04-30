Cayuga County to hold Johnson & Johnson clinic May 6

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is holding a single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall.

The clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance located on the backside of the mall at 1579, Clark St. Road in Auburn between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from inside the mall will not be permitted.

Individuals 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and anyone who shows up needs to bring a photo ID that shows proof of age.

Appointments are required and can be made on the county’s website.