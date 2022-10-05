CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A first dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available to people 12 years of age and older on Friday, October 7, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The clinic will be held at their office at 8 Dill St., Auburn from 1-2 p.m. This clinic is for people who have not received COVID-19 vaccines as Novavax is not a booster but is intended for the first and second doses of the primary shot.

Appointments are mandatory and can be made on their website, here.

Cayuga County Health Department says anyone coming to the clinic must wear a mask and have their insurance card and a vaccine card if they already have one from a first dose.

The Novavax vaccine is another option for people who are not yet vaccinated as it was authorized by the FDA in July 2022.

For more information, call 315-252-4212 or click here.