Cayuga County to hold restaurant voucher program ‘Cayuga Counts’

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is set to have it’s own voucher program, following in Onondaga County’s footsteps after multiple rounds of successful programs.

Once a customer claims a voucher, they’re able to buy gift cards with it at participating restaurants. Restaurants will then turn in the used vouchers to be redeemed by the county. For example, a customer could present a $50 voucher, pay $50 and receive a $100 gift certificate.

Restaurant registration is now open, and the deadline for restaurants to sign up is Wednesday, August 18. Restaurants must be local independently owned restaurants and the program is unavailable to national chain establishments. The vouchers will be available for the public starting on August 23.

Learn more about restaurant registration here, call Cayuga County at 315-253-4569, or email them at CayugaCounts@cayugacounty.us.