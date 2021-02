AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital will host a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic on Wednesday, March 3.

The clinic is for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Auburn Community Hospital.

They ask that you enter the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

Appointments are required to participate in the clinic.