CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm.

Travel Advisory

Motorists are encouraged to use caution.

Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County.

Snowfall will continue throughout the day into tonight. Anyone who is traveling is encouraged to use caution and allow for extra time to reach their destination.