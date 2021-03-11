Cayuga County using mobile COVID vaccine clinics to reach neighbors

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County has been trying a variety of strategies to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents, including starting mobile clinics for some in their community who can’t get to a clinic.

“We’re fortunate to not only have our excellent nurses and support staff but we have a wonderful partnership with our EMTs and the county, particularly through the city and they have, many of them have become vaccinators as well, so it allows us to really increase the number of people that can provide the vaccine with our oversight,” said Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy.

Cuddy also spoke about the great support from schools in the county for being vaccination sites before moving into the Finger Lakes Mall. Click here to watch the full interview.