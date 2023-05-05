(WSYR-TV) — Everyone has heard of Habitat for Humanity, but the Cayuga County Chapter is putting a unique spin on their build later this month. It’s the Women Build Event and Marie Hughes, Kip Coerper, and Mary Pidgeon are here to share details.

The Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has homes in the Auburn area and our mission is to provide a hand-up and help low-income families become homeowners in an affordable home.

Their Women Build event provides women in the community to come together to help future homebuyer families.

You can sign up individually or sign up a team for this event. The fee to participate is $25 per person. Lunch and snacks will be provided to everyone.

You can learn more at CayugaHabitat.org/WomenBuild. You can also contact Marie for more info by emailing her at marie.hughes@cayugahabitat.org.