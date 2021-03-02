Cayuga Health resumes limited visitor policy at hospitals

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Cayuga Health announced Tuesday that it will resume its limited inpatient visitation policy due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases and declining hospitalizations within the community.

Visiting Hours at Cayuga Medical Center (CMC) are Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitation will be limited to one person per day for a maximum of four hours at CMC.

Following state guidelines:

Everyone entering the hospital or off-site location will be temperature checked (must be below 100 degrees) and screened for symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.) or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. Failing the screening requirement will preclude the visitor/support person from entry. Visitors will also be asked about past travel practices based on the Governor’s announcement on new travel policies.

Patients undergoing same day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by a companion and that companion may remain with the patient through the initial intake process; and may rejoin the patient during the discharge process.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask for the entirety of their visit. Visitors who fail to wear a hospital issued mask and other PPE will not be allowed in the facility.

All visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit.

All visitors must be 18 or older.

“We are pleased to be able to resume limited visitation for Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital with strict monitoring to help maintain the safety of our patients and staff,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We recognize that visitors are a significant part of the healing process and we are very pleased to be able to allow patients visitation with friends and family once again.”

The new visitation policy will go into effect on March 2, 2021. To learn more about visitation hours and rules visit www.cayugamed.org.