Cayuga Indian Nation seizes several properties and demolishes buildings in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Indian Nation seized and destroyed several buildings in Seneca Falls Saturday morning.

According to a release posted by the Cayuga Nation, the Nation used tribal law to seize property that was taken from them in 2014. The release also says they detained seven people.

The Cayuga Nation said the reason why they destroyed the buildings was, “To eliminate certain public safety issues, and [the Nation] does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward.”

Below is the Cayuga Nation’s full statement.

The action comes just one day after an announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued housing assistance to grants to Native American tribes include $287,984 to Cayuga Nation.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

