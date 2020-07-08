Cayuga Lake Bassmaster Elite Series cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Lake Bassmaster Elite Series event, scheduled for July 14 through the 17 has been cancelled.

New York State guidelines released last week for professional sports competitions which included diagnostic testings and protocols for daily health screenings for athletes and staff, along with a host of other safety measures, could not be met in time for the event.

“New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond what we could produce,” said Mayor Bud Shattuck from the Village of Union Springs, the tournament’s local host. “While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition.”

B.A.S.S., the organization behind the Bassmaster events, says they plan to reschedule the tournament for another fishery later this season.

Two other New York tournaments are still on as scheduled: the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, July 23 to July 26 and the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, July 30 to August 2.

B.A.S.S. and the local hosts of those events believe they’ll be able to meet the State’s requirements in time for those events.