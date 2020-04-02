Cayuga Medical accepting donations, volunteers in Tompkins, Schuyler counties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) –– The Cayuga Medical Center Foundation has created an online resource and drop-off centers to be able to accept and coordinate donation items and volunteers.

The donations will be used at all Cayuga Health locations including their two hospitals, Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital.

A complete list of the donation items needed is listed here. Drop off locations can be found in both Tompkins and Schuyler Counties:

Tompkins County:

Cayuga Medical Center Foundation – 767 Warren Road | Ithaca | 8 am – 5 pm M-F and 9 am – 3 pm weekends

Trumansburg Fire Station – 74 West Main Street | Trumansburg | All Hours

Cornell Campus Bartels Hall – 554 Campus Road | Ithaca | 8 am – 3 pm M-F

Schuyler County:

Tops Friendly Markets 504 – 1/2 South Franklin Street | Watkins Glen | 6 am -10 pm daily at Customer Service Desk

Dandy Mini Marts, Inc. – 102 Main Street | Odessa | 8 am – 5 pm daily to any cashier

Glen Motor Inn – 3380 NY-14 | Watkins Glen | 10 am – 2 pm Daily to Front Desk

“The outpouring of support from the individuals, organization and community groups has been heart-warming and appreciated,” states Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “ To Cornell University, Borg Warner, numerous local small businesses, and the many volunteers who are helping sew masks and fill in wherever they can…Thank You! This is truly a one of a kind community. And to our incredible health care teams who risk their safety on the front lines and work very long hours away from family…Thank You!” “Cayuga Health is proud to support our physicians, nurses, healthcare professionals, and administrators who are working tirelessly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to provide high-level care to our region,” adds Stallone. “We simply could not do this without all of you. You are making a difference!” Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health

Want to help but not sure how? Visit http://cayugahealthsystem.org/how-to-help to learn more about donating materials, volunteering or contributing to the Cayuga Health COVID-19 Response Fund.