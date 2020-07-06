Cayuga Medical Center, Schuyler Hospital resume limited inpatient visitation

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital are now resuming limited inpatient visitation.
The following rules will have to be followed when visiting:
- Everyone entering the hospital or off-site location will be temperature checked and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
- Visitors will also be asked about out of state travel.
- Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by one person and that person may remain with the patient through the initial intake process.
- All visitors will be required to wear a mask for the entire visit. Visitors who do not wear a mask will not be allowed to enter.
- All visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the entirety of the visit.
- All visitors must be older than 18-years-old.
- Dining services at both locations will be closed for visitors and support people.
We have been working diligently to create a policy that will allow visitors into Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital while maintaining the safety of our patients and staff. We recognize that visitors are a significant part of the healing process and we are very pleased to be able to allow patients visitation with friends and family once again.Dr. Martin Stallone — President and CEO of Cayuga Health
Visiting hours are as followed:
- Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Individuals can only visit one person for a maximum of four hours a day.
