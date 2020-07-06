Cayuga Medical Center, Schuyler Hospital resume limited inpatient visitation

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital are now resuming limited inpatient visitation.

The following rules will have to be followed when visiting:

Everyone entering the hospital or off-site location will be temperature checked and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitors will also be asked about out of state travel.

Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by one person and that person may remain with the patient through the initial intake process.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask for the entire visit. Visitors who do not wear a mask will not be allowed to enter.

All visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the entirety of the visit.

All visitors must be older than 18-years-old.

Dining services at both locations will be closed for visitors and support people.

We have been working diligently to create a policy that will allow visitors into Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital while maintaining the safety of our patients and staff. We recognize that visitors are a significant part of the healing process and we are very pleased to be able to allow patients visitation with friends and family once again. Dr. Martin Stallone — President and CEO of Cayuga Health

Visiting hours are as followed:

Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals can only visit one person for a maximum of four hours a day.