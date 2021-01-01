Cayuga Medical Center welcomes 1st baby of 2021

Local News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Cayuga Medical Center welcomed Ivan Christopher Bennett at 4:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2021.

The son of Shannon O’Hara & Kenneth Bennett of Trumansburg, Ivan weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Congratulations to the Bennett family on their New Year’s baby!

