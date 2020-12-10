Cayuga Museum of History & Art closing for the rest of the year on Dec. 19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will be closing for the 2020 season on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The museum is planning to reopen again in March of 2021. Admission to the museum will be completely free on Dec. 19.

The museum will be open by reservation only from 10 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday through Dec. 19.

All of the online programs for 2020 can be found by clicking here. New online events and programs will continue in 2021.

The staff at the Cayuga Museum would like to thank everyone in the community for their generous support throughout this year and wish everyone Happy Holidays and for a bright new year.

The Cayuga Museum is located at 203 Genesee St. in Auburn. Reservations can be made by either calling 315-253-8051 or emailing geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.