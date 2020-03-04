Cayuga Museum of History & Art opening Saturday, March 7

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art will be open to the public again.

The Case Research Laboratory will also be opening its doors for the season.

Starting this year, the lab will have a small exhibit that will explore experiments and innovations that happened in the lab exactly 100 years ago.

There will now be timed tours of the Case Research Lab. Each tour will be scheduled to start at:

12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

The museum’s hours will be:

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission tickets will cost $7. However, for seniors, it will be $6. Museum members and students can also get in for free.

The Cayuga Museum is located at 203 Genesee Street and parking is available behind the museum.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9