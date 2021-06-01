Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students create PSA campaign to persuade underserved communities to get vaccinated

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students have created an ad campaign complete with a public service announcement to encourage the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students in the Graphic Design & New Media Program at BOCES are promoting the “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” campaign in partnership with the City of Auburn and Cayuga County in an effort to persuade the most underserved populations in their community to get vaccinated.

Students have created both videos and posters to promote their message, and some ads will run on local TV channels.

“This was a valuable project for my students, because they are using their creative skills to make work in the public interest,” said program instructor Terry Cuddy.

Ads feature local community leaders in Cayuga County advocating for people to take the vaccine, leaders including City of Auburn Civil Service Chairman Jack Hardy saying in one ad “I can’t wait to get back to live entertainment at outdoor and indoor music venues.”

The PSAs will also be featured on social media as well as the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, City of Auburn, and Cayuga County Health Department’s websites.