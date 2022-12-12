CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia businesses Otis + Matilda New York and Purpose Coffee Company have partnered to raise funds for LGBTQIA youth programs through BRiDGES Madison County on Monday, December 12.

All funds raised minus expenses will be donated to BRiDGES Madison County initiatives to support LGBTQIA youth.

Photo provided by Otis + Matilda New York

Otis + Matilda New York is a footwear, accessories, and home boutique and Purpose Coffee Company is a new local coffee company in Cazenovia. BRiDGES Madison County works to provide advocacy, resources, and services to families and individuals struggling with alcoholism and substance abuse to strengthen and build healthy communities.

Throughout December and January, both businesses will be selling an Otis + Matilda signature candle named “Pride with Purpose.”

Each 12 oz. candle is individually hand-painted in a rainbow jar. The candles have an exclusive one-of-a-kind coffee & marshmallow scent and are 100 percent all-natural soy wax candles with a crackling wood wick that provides 70 hours of burn time.

In 2017, BRiDGES formed an LGBTQIA Network, with support from the CNY Community Foundation, as a resource for LGBTQIA individuals, groups, and their allies. The goal of the Network is to enhance the supports and resources that currently exist in BRiDGES and to identify gaps and needs for services.

The network brings the community together to raise awareness, increase support and reduce isolation. In addition, the Network organizes Pride events throughout Madison County each June and runs a weekly LGBTQIA social group for youth to build safe bonds with their peers.

“This is about seeing Christmas through the eyes of a child & supporting a community of local kids that don’t always receive the benefits needed from downstate funding. Join us in celebrating the holidays at the halfway mark of June Pride and showing these kids they all have purpose,” said Derek Clark on behalf of Otis + Matilda New York. “We are focused on raising awareness & funding with a reminder that everyone’s generosity is needed year-round to keep our LGBTQIA youth, their families, and allies engaged and safe. This is a perfect remembrance that every LGBTQIA child needs to know they have a purpose in life and should always be proud of who they are.”

The ‘Pride with Purpose’ candles is $50.00 each, while supplies last. They can be purchased at the Otis + Matilda retail store, Purpose Coffee Co., and online at OtisAndMatilda.com.

“The LGBTQIA youth in Central New York are very fortunate to have the support and resources provided through BRiDGES. For Purpose Coffee Co. to have the opportunity to be a small part in supporting their efforts through our ‘Pride with Purpose’ campaign is truly a privilege”, said Debbie Tilison, owner, Purpose Coffee Co.

In addition, with each ‘Pride with Purpose’ candle purchase, both businesses are offering an enter-to-win an Otis + Matilda Rainbow handbag (retail value $105.00) or a Purpose Coffee gift basket (retail value $58.00).

“In 2016, noting the gap in resources and supports for members of the LGBTQIA community and their families in Madison County, BRiDGES began to expand its work and focus in this area. Data from the Trevor Project estimates that at least one LGBTQIA youth between the ages of 13-24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds in the United States,” said Maureen Campanie, executive director of BRiDGES. “LGBTQIA youth who report having at least one accepting adult are 40% less likely to attempt suicide over a 12-month period. Partnerships like the one between Otis + Matilda, Purpose Coffee Co., and BRiDGES are one way in which organizations in Madison County are coming together to make local changes that support members of our own community.”