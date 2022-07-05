CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Albany Street in Cazenovia was lined with hundreds of people ready to watch the Fourth of July Parade.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Works, and the Fire Department were among many who marched down the street.

Families tell NewsChannel 9 how good it felt to be back out enjoying holiday events like this. Peyton Richardson came from Eastwood to watch the parade. “I’ve never been to a parade and I’m really excited to see all the floats, and my mom told me they’re going to throw candy at you.”

Robin Suarez lives in Morrisville, and she said it’s been a while since they’ve been to the parade in the village. “We haven’t been to the Caz Parade in years and we are looking forward to seeing people we haven’t seen and having our family picnic this afternoon.”

The parade started at 1 p.m.