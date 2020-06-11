Interactive Maps

Cazenovia Central School Librarian Gets Creative with Students in Quarantine

Local News
Cazenovia Central School District Elementary Librarian Katherine McGinnis was struggling to find her place when everything shut down due to COVID-19.

But the words of a third grade student helped her find a way to embrace this unprecedented time.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade have been invited to submit a writing piece (poem, short-story, etc.) to be included in a book that will be self published by the librarians in the district. The book will be included in each of the district’s school libraries and hopefully in the future be available for families to purchase. All families who participate will receive a free PDF of the book.

To learn more about the project visit Burton Street Library online here.


