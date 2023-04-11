CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the announcement that Cazenovia College would be closing permanently after the spring semester, the college has been taking steps to move forward with the closure.

Last week they had a job fair for the school’s employees, and now the college’s campuses have been listed on a real estate website.

The listing, on A&G Real Estate Partners, has both of the two college campuses for sale, the main campus and the equestrian campus.

Main campus details (via the listing):

433,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 27 ACRES

Dormitories with 600+ Beds

Full Athletic Facilities

Well Maintained Historic Campus

20 Minutes from Syracuse

Equestrian campus details (via the listing):

70,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 244 ACRES

State-of-the-Art Equestrian Center

74 Stalls

Large Competition Arena & Paddocks

You can put an offer in on one or both of the campuses and are able to register for more information on the properties.

A&G has other large properties for sale, including bankruptcy sales and auctions.