Cazenovia College cancels all on-campus events, postpones commencement

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College has extended its remote instruction through the rest of the spring semester. The college has also canceled all on-campus events and has postponed its commencement for the graduating Class of 2020.

The following statement was issued:

“As disappointing as it is that students will not return to campus this spring, I’m proud of the commitment our faculty has shown the past several days in preparing to deliver the remainder of their courses remotely. The postponement of Commencement is heartbreaking to our seniors and the rest of the campus community who have watched them grow and accomplish so much during their time here. We are working on creative ways to celebrate their success.” President Ron Chesbrough

Plans for commencement will be announced in the coming weeks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.