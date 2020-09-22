Cazenovia College Hosts Outdoor Bio-Blitz

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic has brought on many different educational challenges but Cazenovia College is adapting to the change and bringing an annual event outdoors for everyone to enjoy.

Their annual Bio-Blitz gives families a change to get out and learn outside this year. Kids of all ages are invited to learn about local fish, amphibians, plants, and invertebrates at the event. Cazenovia College students in the environmental biology and biology programs, staff several stations where participants will learn about organisms commonly found in local lakes, wetlands, and forests.

The Cazenovia College Bio-Blitz is happening Saturday, September 26th from noon to 3pm at Lakeland Park and Albany Forman Streets on Cazenovia Lake. The event will be held rain or shine and masks and social distancing are required. To learn more visit Cazenovia.edu/events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

