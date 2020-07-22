Cazenovia College Offering Police Basic Training Program

If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, Cazenovia College’s Pre-Employment Police Basic Training Program is a great place to start. The program is designed for New York State residents interested in joining the law enforcement field as police officers in New York State.

Luke Byron is the assistant director of the college’s police academy and he says that the program is a great opportunity for residents to experience an acadamey-style program withing a college curriculum.

The program has been offered at Cazenovia College since 2004 and provides professional instruction from both the police community and the college to facilitate an appropriate learning environment.

Cazenovia College’s police basic training program is starting up again in September. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays through June at Cazenovia College. Applications are now being accepted and tuition and program fees are just over $5,000. An interest free payment plan is also available.

A virtual information session will also be held on Thursday July 23rd at 7pm. To register and to learn more visit Cazenovia.edu/Police.

