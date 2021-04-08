Cazenovia College planning in-person ceremonies for classes of 2020 and 2021

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College announced on Thursday that it plans to honor its 2020 and 2021 graduates this spring with in-person commencement ceremonies.

In-person graduations last year were cancelled, so to make up for it, 2020 graduates will be celebrated the morning of May 22.

Later that day a second event will be held to honor this year’s graduates.

The college is planning to allow up to two guests per graduate adhering to current COVID-19 guidance, but due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, Cazenovia College is urging guests to avoid making non-refundable travel plans.

Both ceremonies will take place on the campus quad, rain or shine, and will be streamed live.

NewsChannel 9 also spoke with the college president about the school’s plans to return to in-person learning for the fall semester. Click here to watch.

