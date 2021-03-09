Cazenovia College planning in-person graduation events in May

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College announced Tuesday it would hold commencement events on the weekend of May 22 and 23.

Details are still to be worked out, but the college hopes to confer degrees on members of the Class of 2021 as well as students who graduated in 2020, but did not have a commencement ceremony due to restrictions put in place for COVID-19.

In a news release, College President Ron Chesbrough said he hopes to have the graduation ceremony in-person for students with a limited amount of guests. But cautioned that is all dependent on any health and safety restrictions at the time. The college warned that it was possible family and guests of graduates would have to watch the ceremony on a live stream.

Cazenovia officials say ideally they want the ceremony to take place on its campus in the village, but it was looking at other options both outdoors and indoors off-campus. The school also warned multiple ceremonies may be held.

The college promised a final decision by the first week in April.

“The College appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while we continue to monitor changes to event restrictions and explore options for holding the best possible commencement ceremony to celebrate the Cazenovia College graduates of the Class of 2020 and the Class 2021,” Chesbrough said.