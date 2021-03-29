Cazenovia College plans in-person college experience in Fall 2021

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College announced Monday it plans to resume full in-person learning as well as student activities, and athletics in the fall semester.

In a news release, the college cited its success during the current academic year in handling the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

“The commitment of students and staff to our Caz Strong health and safety protocols allowed us to be one of the few colleges in the region to complete last fall’s semester on-campus and in-person without interruption,” said Ron Chesbrough, Cazenovia College President. “Now past this semester’s midpoint and having the same success, we are confident that we can educate our students safely, fully in-person, in the fall.”

The college says it will follow all state and local guidelines, and that could see a continuation of frequent testing for COVID-19, as well as the use of face coverings and other social distancing protocols.

Le Moyne College announced its plan earlier this month.

The college also urges all faculty, staff, and students to get one of the COVID vaccines. It expects by the start of fall classes, everyone in the Cazenovia College community will have had an opportunity to get the vaccine.

The school also expects a full return to sports. “While teams have practiced and had limited competition last fall and this spring, our student-athletes are looking forward to returning to a full schedule of games next fall,” said Cazenovia Athletic Director Pete Way. “We are excited to compete in what will be our first full season as a new member of the North Atlantic Conference.”