CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College’s Police Academy has established a new partnership with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 15.

The Madison County Sherriff’s Office has agreed to be the sponsoring agency for the program, which going forward, will be known as the Madison County Regional Pre-employment Police Academy at Cazenovia College.

With the support of the Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia College is also planning to expand its programming to include a corrections academy.

“Partnering with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office allows us to grow our program,” noted Lieutenant Kevin Feola of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and new director of the Madison County Regional Pre-employment Police Academy at Cazenovia College. “The Sheriff’s Office is larger and has more departments and people who can contribute to training cadets in areas like the K9 unit, criminal investigations, drug enforcement and more.”

Corporal Mike Currier, assistant director of the police academy and training coordinator of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, will help build this program with his extensive experience in corrections. The coursework for students will be directed to those interested in job functions that facilitate the custody, safety and security of adults in jails.

“We are glad to be partnering with Cazenovia College,” stated Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood. “Police departments across the country are experiencing a shortage of officers due to a variety of factors and Madison County is no exception. This partnership will assist us in filling those gaps while providing cadets with more opportunities in training and job placement.”

Madison County Regional Pre-employment Police Academy at Cazenovia College meets all requirements established by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) while allowing cadets to continue their current employment and other responsibilities with limited intrusion.

Upon completion, a graduate is eligible to be hired anywhere in New York State and cadets also have the option to earn 18 undergraduate college credits and a certificate in Law Enforcement along with the pre-employment certificate at no additional charge.

The next Madison County Regional Pre-employment Police Academy at Cazenovia College session will begin in September 2023. Financial aid is available to students who meet eligibility. For further information go to Cazenovia College’s website or call 315-655-7222.