Cazenovia College President Dr. Ron Chesbrough retires

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College announced Tuesday the retirement of its president, Dr. Ron Chesbrough.

The retirement will come into effect January 14, 2022. Executive Vice President Dr. David Bergh will assume the role of interim president on January 15, 2022. The Board of Trustees will start the process of selecting a permanent president afterwards.

Dr. Ron Chesbrough,

President of Cazenovia College

Dr. Chesbrough, originally from Northern New York, came from St. Charles Community College in Missouri to Cazenovia College in July 2016. Dr. Chesbrough has spent 35 years in a variety of educational positions, including executive roles, administration, and student-facing roles. His appointment as President at Cazenovia College capped his professional career in higher education. During his time at the college, Dr. Chesbrough launched the first-ever graduate program, established the President’s Commission on Equity and Diversity, and oversaw several improvements to campus facilities.

Dr. Chesbrough shared, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Board, students, faculty, and staff of Cazenovia these past five years plus. As I have said many times, this is a special place with special people.” Dr. Chesbrough also added that he is confident in a strong future for the college and grateful to have Dr. Dave Bergh ready and able to step in as interim president.

Dr. David Bergh,

Executive Vice President of Cazenovia College

Central New York native Dr. David Bergh has more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership and administration. Joining as the Vice President of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness in 2016, Dr. Bergh helped revise the college’s governance structure and became Executive Vice President in 2019. Before his time at Cazenovia College, Dr. Bergh was dean of student life and college relations at Johnson State College in Vermont.

For more information on Cazenovia College, visit https://www.cazenovia.edu/.