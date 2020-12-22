Cazenovia College to begin spring semester on February 1

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College will begin its spring semester on February 1, 2021, which is two weeks later than originally planned.

“We want to provide students, faculty, staff, and the College community with the safest conditions nationally and avoid a possible surge after holiday gatherings. The College’s strict safety protocols for the fall term allowed us to successfully complete a full 14 weeks of in-person on-campus instruction. This is another effort toward achieving the same level of success for the spring term and keeping our community safe through our ‘Caz Strong’ pledge and actions,” said President Ron Chesbrough.

Additional changes to the Spring 2021 academic calendar include:

Commencement weekend is now scheduled for Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 (subject to health and safety guidance at the time)

In lieu of spring break, three wellness days with no classes scheduled will be included in the spring semester to provide students and staff with some downtime for study, rest, and relaxation.

In addition, students, faculty, and staff will be required to test for COVID-19 and to have negative test results before their return to campus. Students returning to campus from out of state will have additional quarantine and testing requirements to fulfill. Students and staff also are required to have flu vaccinations.