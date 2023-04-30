CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College, which announced its closing in December last year, celebrates its final day being open on Monday, May 1.

Monday is the final day for the college as it’s the last day of classes in the history of the college.

The college will shut its doors after the 2023 Spring semester, which is just shy of its 200th anniversary.

The board of trustees decided to close the college due to financial concerns accelerated by the global pandemic and skyrocketing inflation.

Cazenovia College and Le Moyne College announced on April 19 that they have executed several agreements, stating that Le Moyne will maintain Cazenovia College student, alumni and human resource records as well as dedicate space on the Le Moyne campus to preserve the legacy of Cazenovia College.

It’s still unknown as to what’s going to be done with the Cazenovia College property as its two campuses and equestrian center were listed for sale on A&G Real Estate’s website in early April.

The college president, Dr. David Bergh, says it’s been a heartbreaking year but they’ve made the most of it.

“If you didn’t know any different it feels like a regular semester from that standpoint which is something that I think was really important to us that students had the experience that they deserved to have but obviously there’s a bitter-sweet quality to all these things because while they’re celebratory we’re doing them for the last time.”



The 198th commencement ceremony will take place on May 13 where Dr. John Robert Green will be the keynote speaker.